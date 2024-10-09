October 9: A year of student activism

RePrint is your biweekly rundown of the stories you need to know about from The Temple News’. It is available on Wednesdays featuring Pablo Rouco and other editors from The Temple News.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas attacked Israel, student organizations on Temple’s campus have hosted a variety of events and rallies to bring awareness to the conflict in the Middle East. News editors Evelyn Blower and Nurbanu Sahin talk about this past year of student-led activism and awareness of Israel-Palestine.

A new initiative brought by the university’s Department of Public Safety has now helped accomplish Temple’s goal for greater enrollment from North Philadelphia high school students. Features Editor Bayleh Alexander talks about Temple’s admission of 42 students from the Carver High School of Engineering and Science.