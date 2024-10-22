Who’s on the ballot for North Central residents

The Temple News compiled a comprehensive list of all of the candidates that voters will decide in the Nov. 5 election.

U.S. President and Vice President

Kamala Harris (Democratic) and Tim Walz

Vice President Harris is running with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She announced her candidacy in June after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

Her key issues include reducing child poverty, supporting labor unions, lowering the cost of healthcare and giving families more paid leave, according to Ballotpedia. She worked on voting reform during her tenure as vice president.

She has a bachelor’s degree in political science and economics from Howard University and a law degree from the University of California, Hastings. In 2010, she was elected as California’s Attorney General and held the position for six years. In 2016, she was elected to the U.S. Senate and held the position until 2021.

Donald Trump (Republican) and J.D. Vance

Trump, the 45th President of the United States, is vying for presidency again with a new vice presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance.

Trump’s key issues include rebuilding the economy, increasing oil and natural gas production and increasing border control, according to his campaign website. He focused on immigration policies and corruption as president.

He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He had not held political office before he was elected president in 2016. He owns the Trump Organization, a conglomerate of his business ventures, previously owned by his father.

Jill Stein (Green) and Butch Ware

Stein, a Green Party activist who also ran for presidency in 2012 and 2016, selected Butch Ware, a professor at University of California Santa-Barbara, as her running mate. She received 0.36% of the popular vote in 2012 and 1.07% in 2016, according to the Federal Election Commission.

Her key issues include reducing climate change, transitioning out of using fossil fuels and decreasing U.S. foreign intervention and militarism, according to Ballotpedia.

She has a degree from Harvard and a medical degree from Harvard Medical School. She was a practicing physician in internal medicine for more than 20 years.

Chase Oliver (Libertarian) and Mike ter Maat

Oliver, the chief executive officer of the Libertarian Party of Metro Atlanta, declared his candidacy in April 2023, according to Ballotpedia.

His key issues include lowering the cost of living and inflation, invigorating the immigration system and lowering foreign military intervention, according to his website.

He was a political activist in Georgia, mostly from his participation in the Libertarian party in the early 2010s. He would be the first openly gay man to be president.

State Election

U.S. Senate Pennsylvania

Bob Casey Jr. (Democratic) Incumbent, 2007

Casey has served as a U.S. Senator since 2007. His key issues are protecting voting, women’s and workers rights and fighting what he calls “greedflation,” according to his website.

He served as Pennsylvania’s Auditor General from 1997 to 2005, then State Treasurer for two years until his Senate tenure. He graduated from the College of the Holy Cross and holds a law degree from the Catholic University of America.

David McCormick (Republican)

McCormick, a retired veteran and former CEO of Bridgewater Associates, ran for Senate in 2022 and narrowly lost the republican nomination to Mehmet Oz by 0.1%. He did not run against any other candidates in the 2024 primary, according to Ballotpedia.

His key issues are reducing inflation from “Bidenomics” policies, securing the U.S.-Mexico border and stopping crime, according to his website.

He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a doctorate in international affairs from Princeton University. He also served in the Army during the Persian Gulf War.

Marty Selker (Constitution)

Selker, a Clarion, Pennsylvania native and truck driver, has never run for elected office before, according to Ballotpedia. He serves as chairman of the Clarion County Constitution Party.

His key issues are securing the national defense, reducing reckless administration spending and freeing American workers from foreign powers and globalist agendas, according to his website.

Leila Hazou (Green)

Hazou, a Palestinian business owner from Milford, Pennsylvania, credited the ongoing oppression in Gaza as her inspiration to run for Senate.

She prioritizes human and women’s rights, the right to healthcare and the removal of corporate lobbying from politics in her campaign. She graduated from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and received her master’s degree in business from Loyola College, according to her website.

John Thomas (Libertarian)

Thomas is from Kittanning, Pennsylvania. His candidacy motto, “Peace. Prosperity. Pennsylvania,” is the basis of his key issues, which include reducing foreign intervention abroad, according to his campaign commercial.

U.S. House Pennsylvania

District 2

Brendan Boyle (Democratic) Incumbent, 2019

Boyle has held the position for five years, winning nearly 76% of the vote in 2022. He held the seat in Pennsylvania’s 13th Congressional District from 2015-2019. He also worked in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives between 2009-15 prior to that, according to Ballotpedia.

He has worked on the House Committee on Budget, the Committee on Ways and Means and the Committee on Foreign Affairs in past assignments.

Aaron Bashir (Republican)

Bashir is vying for Boyle’s House seat for the second time after receiving 24.3% of the vote in 2022, according to Ballotpedia. Bashir is a 2006 actuarial science alumnus and worked as a financial accountant for the City of Philadelphia, according to his website.

District 3

Dwight Evans (Democratic) Incumbent, 2019

Evans, the current District 3 Representative, is running uncontested for his seat. He represented District 2 from 2016 to 2019 and ran again in 2019 when the seat was redistricted, according to Ballotpedia. He served as a Pennsylvania State Representative from 1980 until joining the U.S. House of Representatives.

He has worked on the Committee on Ways and Means for multiple assignments. He is endorsed by Kamala Harris, New Jersey State Representative Andrew Kim and President Joe Biden.

Attorney General

Eugene DePasquale (Democrat)

DePasquale, who won the primary with 35% of the vote, served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 until 2013, then became auditor general from 2013 to 2021, according to Ballotpedia.

He received his law degree from Widener University in 2007. He is pro-choice, anti-corruption, pro-universal background checks and pro-union, according to his website.

Dave Sunday (Republican)

Sunday has been York County’s District Attorney since 2017, according to Ballotpedia.

He received his juris doctorate from Widener University in 2007, according to Ballotpedia. His motivation for running is his own track record as District Attorney, where crime decreased 30% in York during his first term, according to his website.

Justin Magill (Constitution)

Magilll was in the U.S. Army and practiced law in Erie, PA. He received his juris doctorate from the Roger Williams University School of Law, according to his website.

Eric Settle (Forward)

Settle served as Deputy General Counsel to the PA Governor Tom Ridge and worked in healthcare law, according to his website. He earned his juris doctorate from George Washington Law School.

Richard Weiss (Green)

Weiss worked as an attorney for Mochtar, Karuwin & Komar in Indonesia. He received his juris doctorate from the University of Denver. He practices corporate law and finance law, according to the law firm’s website.

Rob Cowburn (Libertarian)

Cowburn, a Boston native, currently serves as the Chair and President of the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania and as a Senior Associate Attorney in Pittsburgh, according to his website and the Sommer Law Group. He received his juris doctorate from Suffolk University Law School.

Auditor General

Timothy DeFoor (Republican) Incumbent, 2021

DeFoor has worked for the Office of Inspector General, as a Special Agent for the Commonwealth, in the Office of Attorney General and as Dauphin County Controller, according to his website.

Malcolm Kenyatta (Democratic)

Kenyatta, who has held a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 2018, is running for auditor general as well as District 181.

The 2012 public communications alumnus served as a coordinator for education at the Hahnemann University Hospital and as the diversity and inclusion engagement coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, according to Ballotpedia.

Reece Smith (Libertarian)

Smith, the Pennsylvania Libertarian sponsor for auditor general, hopes to clear up mismanagement of funds and audits if elected. He wants to publicize audit results, oppose bipartisan corruption and audit the Governor’s office and legislator, according to his website.

Eric Anton (American Solidarity)

Anton currently resides in Dauphin County. The American Solidarity Party runs on a platform according to religion and “Christian tradition,” according to their website. Anton does not have a campaign website.

Alan Goodrich (Constitution)

Goodrich, from Tioga County, was the headmaster of Wesley Academy, in Knoxville, Pennsylvania. He was also in the army for 25 years, according to the Westfield Free Press-Courier. Goodrich does not have a campaign website.

Treasurer

Stacy Garrity (Republican) Incumbent, 2021

Garrity, a retired U.S. Army colonel, was elected treasurer in 2020, according to her website. She did not run against any other candidates in the primary and won by 0.8% in the 2020 election, according to Ballotpedia.

Erin McClelland (Democratic)

McClelland ran for U.S. House in 2014 and 2016, according to Ballotpedia. She began a private practice for addiction treatment in 2002 and has worked for an institute for education and training in addiction.

She won by almost 10% in the primary election against Ryan Bizzarro, the party’s endorsed candidate.

Troy Bowman (Constitution)

Bowman, from Lancaster County, is an Air Force and Air National Guard veteran and works in IT. He previously ran for Lancaster County prothonotary in 2011 but suspended his campaign after a brief controversy involving his petition signatures, reported LancasterOnline.

Chris Foster (Forward)

Foster is from Pittsburgh and joined the Forward party this year to bring an “independent perspective” to the position, according to his website.

He has experience in real estate and tennis instruction, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Nickolas Ciesielski (Libertarian)

Ciesielski went to Carnegie Mellon University and works as a mechanical engineer and in the oil sector, according to Ballotpedia. He prioritizes financial literacy and reducing inflation.